WHO Working With Social Platforms To Prevent Fake News

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

WHO working with social platforms to prevent fake news

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Governments need to improve precautions about the spread, diagnosis and treatment of the coronavirus, World Health Organization's (WHO) senior spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

Chaib said emergency systems will be ready, but capacity for diagnosis and treatment should be enhanced, hospital equipment should be ready at all times and life-saving medical care should be improved.

She advised everyone to comply with hygiene rules, follow directions from international health officials and reliable sources of information such as the WHO.

And to prevent fake news about the virus known as COVOD-19, the UN agency will collaborate with social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Tencent and Tiktok, she added.

In countries hard-hit by the pandemic, collaboration will enable online users to be automatically directed to the WHO's website.

Meanwhile, Tarik Jasarevic, another WHO spokesman said "each country should take steps depending on their own conditions and the spread of the virus in their countries." "The most critical thing is everyone working together and fulfilling their responsibilities. We invite citizens to follow directions from health officials and help others as much as possible," he said, adding it is of vital importance for the elderly to avoid crowded places.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 146 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of 173,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 6,600, while more than 77,500 have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers,The current number of active cases is more thsan 88,500, with 93% in mild condition and 7% in critical condition.

