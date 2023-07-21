Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :South African amateur Christo Lamprecht upstaged golf's biggest stars by taking a share of the lead at the British Open on Thursday.

Lamprecht, playing his first major, tops the leaderboard alongside home favourite Tommy Fleetwood and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo at five under par.

AFP Sport picks out some of the best soundbites after the opening round at Hoylake: "I was growing so fast and my swing changed every week and it was all over the place for like two years there." -- The 6 feet 8 inch (2.03 metres) Lamprecht on the growth spurt that nearly derailed his promising career.

"Bantered with Matt a little bit when the crowds were shouting, 'Good luck, Leeds'. Matt is like, 'They're going to need it', because Sheffield got moved up.

" -- Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth's recent investment in the takeover of football club Leeds United caught the attention of both the galleries and playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick, who is a Sheffield United fan.

"They're brutal bunkers. You can get lucky or get unlucky, and I got unlucky." -- Robert MacIntyre, who finished with a three-over-par 74, bemoaned his luck after a double bogey at the 11th.

"Well, I don't care now. It screwed me up." -- US Open champion Wyndham Clark was less than sympathetic about a spectator's iPad after his ball struck the tablet and rebounded into an "awful" lie in the long grass.

"I think that sums up links golf, though, to be honest. Some of your best shots and best strikes end up in the worst positions."