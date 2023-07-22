(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hoylake, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :American Brian Harman stormed clear of the field, opening up a five-stroke lead at the halfway point of the British Open on Friday.

AFP Sport picks out some of the best soundbites after the second round at Hoylake: "I wouldn't say there's one person in the field that wouldn't welcome that change." -- Rory McIlroy was pleased by the tournament organisers' decision to make the bunkers easier after criticism they were too difficult on day one.

"Just keep going back on those four putts from inside four feet that I've missed. Those are four shots that you can't give up in major championships.

" -- World number three Jon Rahm was left frustrated as he sits at two over for the tournament.

"I've been a hunter my entire life. I enjoy the strategy of it... we eat a lot of wild meat at my house, so I enjoy butchering, and I do a lot of hunting." -- Harman explains how he spends his time away from the golf course.

"Brian Harman had a great round. Six-under, anyone will take six-under today. It's like shooting 10-under on any other golf course, so that's amazing."-- India's Shubhankar Sharma, who is tied for fourth, was impressed by Harman's 65.