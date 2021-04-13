UrduPoint.com
W.House Committed To Iran Talks Despite 'provocative' Uranium Enrichment Goal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

W.House committed to Iran talks despite 'provocative' uranium enrichment goal

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The White House said Tuesday it remains committed to nuclear negotiations with Iran despite Tehran's "provocative" statement that it will ramp up uranium enrichment.

"We are certainly concerned about these provocative announcements," President Joe Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters.

"We believe that the diplomatic path is the only path forward here and that having a discussion, even indirect, is the best way to come to a resolution."

