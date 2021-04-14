UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

W.House Committed To Iran Talks Despite 'provocative' Uranium Enrichment Goal

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

W.House committed to Iran talks despite 'provocative' uranium enrichment goal

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The White House said Tuesday it remains committed to nuclear negotiations with Iran despite Tehran's "provocative" statement that it will ramp up uranium enrichment.

"We are certainly concerned about these provocative announcements," President Joe Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters.

"We believe that the diplomatic path is the only path forward here and that having a discussion, even indirect, is the best way to come to a resolution." Iran announced it was accelerating its production of enriched uranium after damage was inflicted on the Natanz nuclear plant in a mysterious incident that Tehran blames on Israeli sabotage.

The incident has cast a shadow over attempts by Washington to negotiate a renewal of the so-called JCPOA deal, which brought Iran's nuclear power industry under international scrutiny but which Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran are underway in Vienna, and Psaki said she expects them to continue.

The six countries that negotiated the JCPOA with Iran should be "unified in rejecting" Iran's threat to accelerate uranium enrichment, Psaki said.

However, it "underscores the imperative of returning to mutual compliance with the JCPOA," she said, calling talks last week "constructive.""While (talks) were difficult and while we expect this to be long, we expect and we have not been alerted of any change in planned attendance in meetings that will resume later this week."

Related Topics

Resolution Iran Washington Nuclear White House Trump Vienna Tehran 2018 Industry Best

Recent Stories

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

12 minutes ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

18 minutes ago

EU Allocates Over $68Mln Toward Humanitarian Aid i ..

18 minutes ago

Turkey to host Afghan peace meeting from April 24

18 minutes ago

US Working Toward Stable Ties With Russia, Not Loo ..

18 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Remarks Wednesday on US Troop Wit ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.