W.House says US, Germany to send Ukraine armored vehicles

Washington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden and his German counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed Thursday to send powerfully armed infantry fighting vehicles to help Ukraine fight Russia, the White House said.

The Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles will be part of a significant new phase in the Western arming of Ukraine's military as it seeks to repel the massive Russian invasion launched in February last year.

Washington will supply the Bradleys and Germany will send the Marders, the White House and Scholz's office said in a joint statement.

"Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on the respective systems," the statement added.

Germany will also send an additional state-of-the-art Patriot missile system to help Ukraine ward off "Russia's ongoing missile and drone attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure," it said.

The United States already announced it was sending a Patriot battery in December.

"They reiterated their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and independence. They reaffirmed their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia's aggression," the statement said.

Ukraine has long pushed for heavier weaponry, including tanks, that would allow it to go on the offensive. Western nations have been reluctant to send them, citing fears of becoming drawn into the war or provoking Russia.

The momentum appears to have shifted.

While Bradleys and Marders are not tanks, they are considered powerful weapons able to take on Russian armor. The US Bradley usually comes armed with a light cannon, machine-gun and anti-tank missiles.

Separately, France has promised to deliver its AMX-10 RC light tanks -- a wheeled, not tracked vehicle, yet sharing the much heavier cannon typical on a tank.

The French move on Wednesday put Scholz under fresh political pressure to do more to help Ukraine.