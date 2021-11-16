W.House slams Cuba crackdown aimed to 'silence' peaceful protesters

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The White House on Monday condemned the Cuban government's crackdown on a planned nationwide protest that had been called to demand the release of political prisoners and for more human rights.

"In advance of peaceful demonstrations planned for today, the Cuban regime predictably deployed a set piece of harsh prison sentences, sporadic arrests, intimidation tactics, and acts of repudiation all in an attempt to silence the voice of Cuban people as they clamor for change," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

Cuba's Communist government had flooded the streets of the capital Havana and other cities with police and security agents, arresting several prominent dissidents and confining others to their homes.