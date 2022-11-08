W.House vows 'unwavering' Ukraine support even if Republicans win midterms

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The White House on Monday said US support for Ukraine's war effort will be "unwavering" even if Republicans, who have expressed concerns about the level of spending, win midterm elections.

"We are confident the United States' support will be unflinching and will be unwavering," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She said President Joe Biden is "committed to work in a bipartisan fashion, as he has been doing, to support Ukraine." Kevin McCarthy, who stands to become House of Representatives speaker if the Republicans take control of the chamber, recently warned there would be no "blank check" for Ukraine if his party is in charge.

Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion enjoys backing from much of the Republican base although hard-right lawmakers close to former president Donald Trump have voiced criticism.

Some Trump-inspired Republicans have attacked the level of US assistance to Ukraine, which includes $40 billion approved in May on bipartisan lines and a Biden request for another $11.2 billion.

But Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, has vowed to go beyond Biden and fast-track weapons including those with a longer range, while Mike Pence, who was Trump's vice president, recently took direct aim at critics of arming Ukraine.