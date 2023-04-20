UrduPoint.com

Why A Junior US Guardsman Had Top Secret Access

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Why a junior US guardsman had top secret access

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Jack Teixeira gained a high-level security clearance through his job as an IT specialist just two years after joining the Air National Guard -- a relatively common situation he allegedly exploited to leak top secret US documents.

As the US government works to assess the damage from its worst unauthorized revelation of restricted material in a decade, officials face questions over why Teixeira -- a 21-year-old airman first class who has been arrested and charged with mishandling classified information -- had such access at his young age and junior rank.

While it is not unusual for lower-ranking US military personnel to have high-level clearances, Teixeira's case does however point to multiple apparent breakdowns in the procedures aimed at safeguarding government secrets.

Teixeira "was a systems administrator, so he was a computer specialist that worked in an intelligence unit," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told journalists in Sweden on Wednesday. "Part of his responsibility was... maintaining the network that they operate on." Teixeira's age is "really not the issue," Austin said, noting that "it's not exceptional that young people are doing important things in our military." Instead, the issue is "how you responsibly execute or carry out your duties and how you protect the information," he said.

"All of us have a requirement to do that. And supervisors have a requirement to make sure that that's being done." Teixeira joined the Air National Guard, a military reserve force, in September 2019. He gained a top-secret clearance as well as "sensitive compartmented access (SCI) to other highly classified programs" in 2021, according to an FBI affidavit supporting the criminal complaint against him.

He allegedly used that access to photograph sensitive documents and share them with an online chat group he managed. From there, dozens of the images spread across the internet, publicizing secret information such as US concerns over Ukraine's military capacity and pointing to apparent spying on close allies.

"It's not unusual for someone at this age to have a top-secret clearance," said Glenn Gerstell, former general counsel of the National Security Agency and Central Security Service.

"There are a lot of people in the military who, whether because they're IT specialists or because they are assembling briefing books for more senior people, have access at very high levels," said Gerstell, who is now a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

But "it's not clear why he would need access to substantive intelligence reports," he told AFP, noting that Teixeira also should not have been able to print sensitive documents or take them out of a secure facility.

"That's... multiple failures of security," Gerstell said.

Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Brown told US lawmakers Tuesday that Teixeira had access to classified information through his job and "took advantage of that access.""We do have protections in place to protect classified information," Brown said. "Obviously, in this case, this process fell apart."

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Job Young Austin Sweden September Criminals FBI 2019 All From Government Share Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

44 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

49 minutes ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

8 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

9 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.