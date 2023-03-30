Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Deep in the vast La Sante prison in Paris, law student Morgane is discussing the classic novel "The Outsider" by Albert Camus with one of the prisoners.

Adama finds some of the language tricky, but said reading is a "lifeboat".

"It allows me to escape, to think of something else. I imagine the scenes in my head. It's as if I was directing a tv show," he told AFP.

Morgane is a volunteer with the charity "Lire Pour Sortir" (roughly: "Read to Get Out"), which sees reading as more than a metaphorical form of escape.

It is championing reading as a way to tackle France's overflowing prisons, currently 20 percent over capacity.

Lack of vocabulary is "the number one determining factor in social inequality," said lawyer Alexandre Duval-Stalla, who set up the charity in 2015.

"The more words you have, the better chance of a job, of inserting yourself into life," he told AFP.

A good vocabulary not only helps when speaking to judges, but can also prevent crimes in the first place, he said.

"All this aggression and impulsiveness we find with criminals comes from being unable to express themselves."