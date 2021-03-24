Whyte wants world title shot if he beats Povetkin

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Dillian Whyte believes he should be granted a mandatory shot at the world heavyweight title if he beats Alexander Povetkin on Saturday.

British fighter Whyte lost against Povetkin in August but will get his chance for revenge in their rematch in Gibraltar.

The 32-year-old insists victory should move him to the front of the line to face the winner of Anthony Joshua's bout with fellow Briton Tyson Fury.

"I should be number three heavyweight in the world and I should get a title shot this time, so let's see," Whyte said.

Joshua and Fury have reportedly signed for a two-fight deal to establish the undisputed heavyweight champion and Whyte wants recognition if he beats WBC interim belt holder Povetkin.

"They better acknowledge it, I've waited long enough," Whyte said.

"The mandatory position is just on hold at the minute, so the winner of this fight should just be mandatory and should just be in line for a title fight next."Whyte's rematch with Povetkin was originally scheduled for November, but the Russian fell ill with coronavirus and a revised date in January was postponed due to the pandemic in the UK.

Possible match-ups with Americans Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr or the winner of a proposed clash between Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk and Londoner Joe Joyce are all in the offing should Whyte win.