Open Menu

Whyte's 'adverse' Doping Test Forces Cancellation Of Joshua Bout

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Whyte's 'adverse' doping test forces cancellation of Joshua bout

London, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Dillian Whyte's "adverse analytical findings" from a random anti-doping test have prompted the cancellation of his heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association said a "random anti-doping protocol" undertaken by Whyte had returned the adverse findings, leading to the all-British grudge match being called off.

Joshua's rematch with Whyte had been due to take place at London's O2 Arena on August 12.

Fight promoter Matchroom said in a statement: "Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

"In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled and a full investigation will be conducted.

" Whyte lost his unbeaten 16-fight record when he was stopped by Joshua at the O2 Arena in 2015 when contesting for the vacant British heavyweight title.

The rematch was announced in July after talks over Joshua taking on Tyson Fury broke down.

Former world champion Joshua had also been linked with a fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua's win over Whyte almost eight years ago avenged a defeat to his Jamaica-born rival when they had met as amateurs.

Whyte recovered from his defeat to Joshua by winning his next 11 fights and after losing to Alexander Povetkin in 2020 he gained revenge by stopping the Russian in a rematch.

Defeat to defending WBC champion Tyson Fury at Wembley in 2022 was followed by a points win over Jermaine Franklin the following November.

smg/ea

Related Topics

World Russia London Saudi Arabia July August November 2015 2020 From Boxing

Recent Stories

realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

10 minutes ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

27 minutes ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

35 minutes ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

44 minutes ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

1 hour ago
 UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

2 hours ago
UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

2 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

2 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous