Wide Cracks Appear In Ground Near DR Congo Volcano

Tue 25th May 2021

Wide cracks appear in ground near DR Congo volcano

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Two major cracks appeared on the ground in the eastern DR Congo city of Goma on Tuesday as powerful aftershocks from the Mount Nyiragongo volcano shook the area, an AFP reporter saw.

Cracks, measuring up to several hundred metres (yards) long and several dozen centimetres (roughly two feet) across in places, opened up as the city was hit by tremors from the volcano around a dozen kilometres (nine miles) away.

The longer crack ran from Mount Goma, which marks the city's northern perimeter, to the main hospital and the banks of Lake Kivu.

The shorter crack, around 100 metres long, appeared near Goma airport, on the northeastern side of the city, on the surface of the main highway from Goma to Butembo.

Residents said they were worried of a further eruption after Nyiragongo sprang back into life on Saturday, spewing a flow of lava that reached the city's outskirts, although there was no sign of any panic and some shops remained open.

"We don't know what to do, everyone is confused, there's no word from the authorities and things are moving around all over the place," said Furaha Nyirere, who lives near the airport.

