Widely-travelled Cuper Named New Democratic Republic Of Congo Coach

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Widely-travelled Cuper named new Democratic Republic of Congo coach

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Experienced Argentine coach Hector Cuper was Thursday named the new boss of the Democratic Republic of Congo with the task of taking the Leopards to the 2022 World Cup.

The 65-year-old was most recently in charge of Uzbekistan after three years with the Egypt national team who he successfully guided to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Cuper has also coached clubs in Spain and Italy.

"We have set our sights on the Argentinian Cuper as the new coach of the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo," Constant Omari, president of the DR Congo football federation (Fecofa), told AFP.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

