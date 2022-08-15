Widespread floods affect thousands of people in northern Laos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENTIANE, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) --:River flooding triggered by days of heavy rains has affected thousands of residents in northern areas of Laos.

The floods have hit the four provinces of Xayaboury, Huaphan, Luang Prabang, and Vientiane, with at least 10 districts affected.

In some areas, roads were flooded and water and electricity supplies cut off, according to the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

In Xayaboury, provincial authorities declared a state of emergency last Friday after the Houng River overflowed its banks, swamping riverside villages and partially submerging houses.

More than 10 villages in five districts of the province were affected.

The province's Deputy Governor Phetthixay Sounvilay told media that some 600 military personnel have been called in to assist with the relief efforts.

Pictures and video clips posted by people in Huaphan province on social media showed how villagers were struggling to transfer their belongings and vehicles.