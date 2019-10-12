Widow of Iranian-Canadian who died in Tehran prison, back in Canada

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The widow of an Iranian-Canadian academic and environmentalist who died in prison in Tehran, has returned to Canada after being held for 18 months, officials said Friday.

Maryam Mombeini is the widow of Kavous Seyed Emami, who died in prison in February 2018 less than a month after his arrest.

Seyed Emami was accused of spying for Israel and the United States. Iranian authorities said he committed suicide in his cell.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted that she was relieved that Mombeini was back home.

"You have all shown tremendous bravery in extraordinarily difficult circumstances. I am thinking of you today!" she wrote.