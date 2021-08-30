Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A Paris appeals court on Monday rejected a request by the widow of Rwanda's former president Juvenal Habyarimana to end an investigation into claims she played a role in the country's 1994 genocide, a legal source told AFP.

Agathe Habyarimana, 78, has been living in France since 1998 and has twice been questioned over suspicions that she was part of the Hutu inner circle of power that planned and orchestrated the killings of mainly ethnic Tutsis.

So far Paris has refused Rwanda's request for her extradition, but the government has also denied her asylum or residency status as the inquiry continues, leaving her in a legal limbo.

A lower court already refused last November her bid to have the investigation dropped, a ruling upheld by the appeals court.

Habyarimana's lawyer, Philippe Meilhac, said the decision was based on technicalities.