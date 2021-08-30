UrduPoint.com

Wife Of Greek Ambassador To Brazil Convicted Of His Murder

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Wife of Greek ambassador to Brazil convicted of his murder

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A Brazilian court has sentenced Francoise de Souza Oliveira to 31 years in prison for murdering her husband, Greek ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, authorities said Sunday.

Amiridis, 59 at the time of his death in 2016, lived in Brasilia and was on vacation for the Christmas holidays with his wife and his daughter in Rio de Janeiro.

Days after Christmas, the remains of the diplomat were found inside his charred rental car and ripped out under a bridge, in the municipality of Nova Iguacu, near the state capital.

A police investigation found numerous clues, including blood on a sofa and security camera footage, that implicated Sergio Gomes Moreira Filho, military policeman and lover of Francoise.

The two were sentenced to 22 years in prison, initially without parole.

"The circumstances of the crime are atypical, since (the ambassador) was executed during the Christmas holidays ... in this case, this family was torn apart," said the Judge Anna Christina da Silveira Fernandes, of the 4th Criminal Court of Nova Iguacu.

In her sentence, she also indicated that "the crime was carefully thought out, premeditated," by De Souza Oliveira.

"According to the testimony collected, the defendant planned and designed, being the mastermind behind the entire macabre plot," she added.

The trial had a third defendant: Eduardo Moreira Tedeschi de Melo, a relative of the policeman, who was acquitted of the murder charge but sentenced to one year probation, already served, for helping to hide the body.

In the trial, which lasted for three days, until Friday, the judge heard 18 witnesses.

In her decision, the magistrate also referred to the accused in their capacity as public servants.

"He swore to defend society and not rebel against it (...) dishonoring the Military Police and all the trust placed in him by the State," she said, referring to Sergio Gomes Moreira Filho.

And she pointed out that De Souza Oliveira, "who calls herself an ambassador, tarnished the name of Brazil and embarrassed the nation with her conduct, given the negative international repercussions of the events."De Souza Oliveira and Amiridis had married in 2004, when he was consul in Rio de Janeiro.

Related Topics

Murder Police Christmas Holidays Married Car Wife Nova Iguacu Brasilia Rio De Janeiro Melo Brazil Criminals Sunday 2016 Family All Blood Court Love

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th August 2021

60 minutes ago
 As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

11 hours ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

11 hours ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

12 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to l ..

Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to list in less than 8 months on A ..

12 hours ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.