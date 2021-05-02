UrduPoint.com
Wife Of Kashmiri Leader Shabir Shah Calls For Release Of Her Husband From Indian Jail On Parole To Avert Corona Threat.

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Wife of Kashmiri leader Shabir Shah calls for release of her husband from Indian jail on parole to avert Corona threat.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) : , May 02 (APP):Dr Bilqees Shah, wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Shabir Shah, declared as the prisoner of conscious,.on Saturday called for immediate release her husband, on the payroll in wake of the growing number of Covid-19 caseloads in New Delhi's Tihar jail.

Expressing grave concern over the growing covid cases, in Tihar, Dr Bilquees told media in.occupied Srinagar that she came to know that other inmates in the bark of Shah sahib tested positive to covid19.

"They are being quarantined now, but being a doctor, and serving the covid patients, I am fully aware that this 2nd wave is completely different and more intensive", she said.

Earlier the intimation period was 6-7 days but now it's around 15 days, till the time patient would come to know about the virus, it would have badly damaged his body," she said.

From last year I am serving covid patients, and last year if you would have 100 patients, only 10 would need oxygen cylinder's, but the 2nd wave seems to be very deadly, out of 100, patents 95 are on the mercy of oxygen, she added.

"Delhi is the worst-hit place at the moment, we have seen how bureaucrats, other VIPs are getting exposed to this covid19," she said.

Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating health circumstances of her husband, Dr Bilquis said, "The most worrying thing is that as per the sources many prisoners, jail staff members tested covid positive. Shabir Sb is sick but nobody attends him due to Covid-19 scare".

"We witnessed an Indian MP succumbed to this disease earlier in Tihar jail. The situation is grim. Central Govt should release my husband on humanitarian grounds on the payroll. We are very much concerned about the ailing health of my husband. I am perturbed, and I seek the release of my husband," she told media in Srinagar.

My husband is not holding a passport, if he is released on payroll, he won't be able to fly out of the country, she added.

Earlier the Bar Association Kashmir made an appeal seeking immediate shifting of the Kashmiri prisoners to local jails, I am thankful to Bar Association for making this humanitarian appeal, but there is a need to do something concrete, she said.

"It's my handhold request to the Indian government to release my husband on payroll, as his health is deteriorating. "Insia should releases prisoners on the payroll in view of 2nd wave of covid19," she added, according to the report.

