UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Of Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo' Arrested At US Airport

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:00 AM

Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :US authorities arrested the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on Monday at an airport outside of Washington on narcotics smuggling charges, the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, faces one charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States, the department said.

She was arrested at Dulles International Airport.

Guzman was the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico's most notorious drug trafficking groups.

He ran an operation that delivered hundreds of tons of narcotics into the United States and was behind multiple murders of those who crossed him, according to court filings.

He was extradited to the United States in 2017 to stand trial, and was convicted and sentenced to life in prison two years later.

Coronel, according to the Justice Department, took part in cartel activities and also allegedly assisted in two plots to help Guzman escape from Mexican prison, including the successful first one in 2015.

It was not previously known that US authorities intended to arrest her.

A dual US-Mexico citizen and the mother of twins by Guzman, Coronel appeared in court nearly every day of his three-month trial in New York.

She had been barred from all contact with him during more than two years of pre-trial detention.

But during the trial, each day as he entered and left the courtroom, Guzman touched his heart and blew her a kiss.

During the trial, there were suggestions that she was involved in his business and prison escape, but authorities let her come and go freely.

"I can only say that I have nothing to be ashamed of. I am not perfect, but I consider myself a good human being who has never hurt anyone intentionally," she said at the end of the trial.

Guzman was locked up in the highest-security prison in the United States, the ADX Federal prison in Florence, Colorado.

Months later, Coronel appeared on the VH1 reality series "Cartel Crew," about the lives of people seeking to break away from families involved in the drug trade. In an episode filmed aboard a luxurious yacht near Miami, Coronel tells Michael Blanco, the son of Colombian cocaine queen Griselda Blanco, that she wants to have a normal life and is thinking about launching a clothing line in the name of her husband.

"Sometimes you just want to do what other people do," she says while sipping champagne.

Coronel is expected to appear by video conference in federal district court in Washington on Tuesday.

Her US lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, told AFP she would be pleading "not guilty."

Related Topics

Business Washington Wife Traffic Coronel Florence Miami New York United States Mexico 2017 2015 All From Airport Court

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

6 hours ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

6 hours ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

8 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

8 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

8 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.