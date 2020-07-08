UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wigan Administrators Request Meeting With Owner Of Crisis Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Wigan administrators request meeting with owner of crisis club

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Administrators have requested a meeting with Wigan owner Au Yeun, to explain the circumstances that led to the crisis at the Championship club.

Next Leader Fund, led by Hong Kong businessman Yeung, took formal control of the club on June 4. 20 days later Yeung's legal representatives set in motion the process to appoint administrators, which was confirmed on July 1.

The move has wreaked sporting and financial havoc on the club. They face a 12-point penalty, which administrators confirmed on Tuesday they have appealed against.

Such a sanction would almost certainly see the club relegated to League One. Wigan are 16th in the Championship, six points above the relegation zone with five games left to play, but would drop to the bottom of the table with a 12-point deduction.

Off the pitch, administrators announced 75 redundancies had been made so far among football support staff and general support staff.

Joint administrator Gerald Krasner said he and his partners had gathered some information regarding the events which led up to administration, but now wanted to hear from Yeung.

A statement from Yeung's lawyers blamed the consequences of the coronavirus crisis for plunging the club into administration, despite taking over at the height of the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted people and businesses around the world - and Championship football clubs, which rely on fans coming through the turnstiles, are no exception," said the statement.

"This has fundamentally undermined our ability to fund Wigan Athletic and, after struggling to find a solution, in the end took the difficult decision to put the club into administration to ensure its survival." The English Football League (EFL) disputed Yeung's explanation, saying the proof of funds needed to run the club had been presented prior to the June takeover.

"The League fundamentally disagrees with the comments attributed earlier today to Mr Au Yeung Wai Kay where he stated that 'the Covid-19 pandemic has undermined the ability to fund the Club," the EFL said in a statement.

Krasner would not comment on whether there would be a police investigation into the circumstances around the administration process, but said it would not hinder the sale of the club.

As of Tuesday, three parties have already shown proof of funds of worth £10 million ($12.5 million) to buy with the club. Wigan Warriors rugby league club owner Ian Lenagan said he was working on a bid.

Players have received 20 percent of their pay, with administrators hoping to find the remaining 80 percent via player sales.

Krasner pointed out no club had ever successfully challenged the 12-point penalty for entering administration.

The EFL said the penalty can be appealed if administration "resulted directly from circumstances, other than normal business risks, over which the club could not reasonably be expected to have controlled." Local MP Lisa Nandy has called for a full inquiry into the circumstances around the administration and has asked the EFL to rescind the points penalty.

EFL chairman Rick Parry was secretly recorded by a Wigan fan last week discussing rumours that the sudden administration was linked to a bet on the club to be relegated in the Philippines.

"With this, and the details of the transfer of ownership, it is starting to become clear that Wigan Athletic has been the victim of a major global scandal whose details are still emerging, with wider implications for football as a whole," Nandy said in a letter to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Joint administrator Paul Stanley said the official supporters' club had raised £125,000 by Tuesday to help the club fulfil fixtures for the rest of the season.

"For the away games that will pay for the coaches, the hotels, for the home games it would pay for the doctors, the ambulances, any other requirements we need at games like stewards or the police," Stanley said.

Related Topics

Football World Police Scandal Business Lawyers Sale Stanley Hong Kong Buy Philippines June July From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

21 minutes ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

51 minutes ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.