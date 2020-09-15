UrduPoint.com
Wild Cards For Murray And Bouchard At Roland Garros

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Wild cards for Murray and Bouchard at Roland Garros

Paris, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Former world number one Andy Murray, who has been battling back to fitness following radical hip surgery, was handed a wild card Monday for the French Open which begins on September 27.

The 33-year-old Scotsman reached the Roland Garros final in 2016 but is now ranked at 110 in the world as he attempts to rebuild his career.

Murray lost to the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the recent US Open where he was also handed a wild card.

Following his defeat he said he was pleased with how his metal hip coped in his first Grand Slam outing since the 2019 Australian Open, when there was talk of him retiring.

Former world number five Eugenie Bouchard, a semi-finalist in Paris six years ago and former Wimbledon runner-up, was also given an invitation after reaching the final of the WTA event in Istanbul at the weekend, her first final for four years.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

