UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wild Forward Fiala Suspended For Dangerous Hit On Kings' Roy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Wild forward Fiala suspended for dangerous hit on Kings' Roy

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Hockey League slapped Swiss forward Kevin Fiala with a three-game suspension on Friday for an illegal check from behind that injured a Los Angeles Kings player.

Fiala, who plays for the Minnesota Wild and the Swiss national team, was disciplined by the league's department of safety for a check that sent Kings defenceman Matt Roy headfirst into the boards during the Wild's 5-3 win on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Fiala was given a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. In making their decision officials said Fiala gave "a direct push in the back that caused Roy to crash dangerously" into the boards.

American Roy was helped off the ice and did not return. He was able to travel with the Kings to their next game.

Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said that the hit can be a teaching point for players young and old.

"It will be on multiple videos, teaching clips for young players, older players, junior players, pro players on basically what not to do," McLellan said.

Roy, 25, has three assists in eight games this season.

Related Topics

Hockey Injured Young Los Angeles Angeles From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

10 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

11 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.