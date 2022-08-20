UrduPoint.com

Wild Giant Panda Caught On Camera In China's Sichuan

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Wild giant panda caught on camera in China's Sichuan

CHENGDU, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :A wild giant panda was captured by an infrared camera several times in the Giant Panda National Park in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

From May 25 to 28 this year, the camera installed in the park's Tangjiahe area, at an altitude of around 2,900 meters, recorded video clips of the wild giant panda for four consecutive days.

The area where the panda was captured has many favorable conditions, including relatively stable temperatures and abundant food and water resources.

One of the clips, shot on May 25, showed that the black-and-white bear walked directly to the camera and fiddled with it. Another clip, shot on May 28, showed that the panda found a cool place to rest after observing its surrounding environment.

The national park's staffers said it is the same adult panda in the clips.

More than 400 infrared cameras have been installed in Tangjiahe over the past years, capturing many rare wild animals.

Related Topics

Water China Panda Same May

Recent Stories

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if ..

Tarar says PTI, PML-Q leaders will be arrested if a PML-N worker is arrested

11 minutes ago
 Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread J ..

Using the Power of Digital to Connect and Spread Joy!

2 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential ra ..

PDMA issues alert about new spell of torrential rains in different parts of KP

3 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISP ..

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 "Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kin ..

"Gill faking it" says Sanaullah, rejecting all kinds of abuse with PTI leader

4 hours ago
 Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.