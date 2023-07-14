Wild Siberian tiger images captured in NE China

HARBIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:The images and footage of a wild Siberian tiger have been captured recently in the Muleng forest area in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, local authorities said on Wednesday.

In the footage, the tiger walked leisurely in front of the camera.

Zhao Yue, a research assistant at the Feline Research Center of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, said that the wild Siberian tiger was captured by camera in April. It was identified as the tiger that was rescued in April 2021 and then was released in the wild on May 18, 2021, in the area.

Apart from the tiger, two infrared cameras also captured the footage of two Amur leopards, a large one and a small one, shuttling through the forests, patrolling their territory, and looking for food. The images of other wild animals, such as roe deer and sika deer, have also been captured by cameras in the Muleng forest area.