Wilder Crushes Ortiz To Retain WBC Heavyweight Title

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Las Vegas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Deontay Wilder floored Cuba's Luis Ortiz in the seventh round to retain his World Boxing Council world title and preserve his unbeaten record in boxing's resurgent heavyweight division.

The 34-year-old Wilder landed a devastating right hand to end the fight and move one step closer to his goal of unifying all four heavyweight belts with an explosive finish at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

Unbeaten in 43 fights and widely regarded as the most destructive puncher in the heavyweight division, the 'Bronze Bomber' recorded his 10th straight title defence, joining Muhammad Ali who did it between 1974 and 1978.

Wilder waited patiently for his big moment and when it came late in the seventh it was stunning. He followed a jab with a crushing straight right that sent Ortiz crashing to the canvas.

Ortiz tried to get up and eventually did but he clearly could not continue. The fight was officially stopped at 2:51 of the seventh.

This was a rematch of their 2018 fight where Wilder battled through adversity to deliver a 10th-round stoppage.

