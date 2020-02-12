UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Wilder mocks 'pillow fists' of Fury ahead of rematch

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder ridiculed Tyson Fury's punching power on Tuesday as the two unbeaten fighters prepare for their eagerly anticipated rematch in Las Vegas.

Wilder, the reigning WBC champion, climbs back into the ring with British star Fury on February 22, 14 months after the two men battled to a thrilling draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

Fury, who was knocked down twice by Wilder in the first fight, insists he plans to chase a knockout in the rematch, believing he has little chance of winning a decision in front of Las Vegas judges.

However, Wilder on Tuesday poured scorn on Fury's threats of knockout -- dismissing his opponent as having "pillows" for fists.

Wilder, 42-0 with one drawn and 41 knockouts, cited his experience from the first Fury fight, revealing he had felt no soreness after the 12-round scrap.

"I can't tell you any rounds where I felt like I was threatened by his power," Wilder said on a conference call.

"He has pillows as fists. That's how soft they were. Maybe my adrenaline was too high to feel anything. Sometimes after a fight you feel sore. But even after the fight I didn't feel anything.

"I took all his punches, the ones he landed, and I walked right through them. So I don't respect none of his power.

"He's just a tall big man that can move around the ring. And that's about it. As far as power, there's none there."

