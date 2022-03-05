Wildfire burns along eastern coast of S.Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) --:A wildfire that torn through the eastern coastal areas in South Korea remained uncontained Saturday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of about 6,000 people, according to Yonhap news agency.

The fire scorched an estimated 8,571 hectares of woodland, including 7,941 hectares in Uljin, about 330 km southeast of the capital Seoul, and 630 hectares in the neighboring city of Samcheok.

A total of 206 facilities, including 153 homes and 34 warehouses, were confirmed to be destroyed.

The blaze started on Friday morning from a road near a mountain in Uljin and rapidly spread north to Samchecok, driven by strong winds and dry weather.

About 6,000 people fled their houses though hundreds of people returned home. No casualty has been reported.

Over 4,000 firefighters and personnel as well as 46 helicopters were battling the blaze, but they had difficulty containing the fire due to strong winds and heavy smoke. The wind shifted to the south on Saturday.