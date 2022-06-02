Wildfire continues for 3rd day in southeastern S. Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:A wildfire burned for the third day on Thursday despite firefighting efforts involving dozens of helicopters, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The fire broke out on Tuesday morning from a hill in Miryang, some 280 km southeast of the capital Seoul, spreading rapidly to nearby forest lands amid the strong winds and a dry spell.

Efforts to bring the blaze under control lasted for three days, mobilizing 53 choppers and about 2,450 personnel.

The fire has burned about 700 hectares of woodland. However, no casualties and property damage have been reported yet.