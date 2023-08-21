Open Menu

Wildfire In Northeastern Greece Rages On 3rd Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Wildfire in northeastern Greece rages on 3rd day

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The wildfire that broke out early Saturday in Greece's northeastern province of Alexandroupolis rages on the third day, local media reported on Monday.

So far 12 settlements were evacuated, and nine houses and one church were burned, the public broadcaster ERT reported, adding that thousands of acres of forest area, arable land, and a large number of livestock and beehives also perished.

Moreover, seven firefighters were hospitalized for breathing problems and burns, it added.

Despite intensive firefighting efforts, involving hundreds of firefighters, a number of fire engines, firefighting helicopters, and planes, the fire continues to expand in three main directions due to strong wind.

On Sunday night, the national fire service said firefighters battled at least 53 forest fires since Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias called on citizens to be cautious amid extreme fire risk warnings for Monday.

"The fire risk forecast map for Monday is at point red for the island of Evia, Attica, Viotia, Argolida and Corinthia. I urge you to be cautious," he said.

Related Topics

Fire Greece Sunday Church Media

Recent Stories

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

13 minutes ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

46 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

46 minutes ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

56 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

1 hour ago
Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

2 hours ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

2 hours ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

2 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

3 hours ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous