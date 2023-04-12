Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Wildfires Force Evacuations In South Korea, Leaving One Dead, Many Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Wildfires force evacuations in South Korea, leaving one dead, many injured

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :South Korea's president declared part of a northeastern coastal city a disaster zone as wildfires forced evacuations, killing at least one person and leaving many others wounded, local media said on Wednesday.

The massive fire spread in parts of the city of Gangneung since Tuesday morning after the region was hit by typhoon-force winds that caused wildfires.

After hours-long efforts, the firefighters brought the fires under control, but they burned around 379 hectares of woodland and forced nearly 700 people to evacuate, according to the Yonhap news Agency.

At least one person died and 16 others suffered from smoke inhalation, said local officials.

President Yoon Suk Yeol designated the Gangneung region a special disaster zone, making locals eligible for government financial support for recovery work, relief funds for victims, and other benefits, the agency reported.

???????- Yellow dust storm South Korea has also been hit by a yellow dust storm originating in the Gobi Desert in northern China and Mongolia, said state meteorologists.

The storm affected the entire country starting early Wednesday and is set to continue through Thursday, Yonhap said, citing the state weather agency.

Authorities also advised people with respiratory illnesses, the elderly, and children to stay indoors, and use masks when going outside.

On Tuesday, after originating from southern Mongolia, a heavy sandstorm swept through the Chinese capital Beijing and other northern Chinese regions including the Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, and Xinjiang provinces, affecting 15 provincial-level regions and 409 million residents, reports said.

Meteorological authorities said: "The sandstorm was triggered by strong winds generated by a localized cyclone and a ground-level cold front."According to China's National Meteorological Center, this year Northern China has experienced more frequent sandstorms than average compared to the last decade.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Fire China Died Beijing Gangneung South Korea Mongolia Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career couns ..

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career counselling in 3 months

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

4 hours ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

10 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive internationa ..

UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive international support’ for Somalia

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.