Wildfires Grow In U.S. State Florida, Force Evacuation Of 600 Homes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

WASHINGTON, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:At least 600 homes had been evacuated in the Florida Panhandle, the northwest part of the southeasternmost U.S. state of Florida, as wildfires continued to grow in the state, officials said on Saturday.

There are currently 148 wildfires burning more than 7,100 acres (roughly 2,873 hectares) across Florida, the Florida Forest Service tweeted on Saturday afternoon. More than half of the acres are from two wildfires in the Florida Panhandle, according to the agency.

The fires "are seeing significant growth at this time because of high winds," the Chipola Forestry Center, which services Bay County and much of the Florida Panhandle, wrote in an update.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Saturday that hundreds of thousands of acres of downed trees from 2018's Hurricane Michael, along with low humidity and strong winds, created "the perfect storm" for hazardous fire conditions in Bay County.

