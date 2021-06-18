UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wildlife Deaths Blamed On Ship Disaster Mount In Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Wildlife deaths blamed on ship disaster mount in Sri Lanka

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :More dead turtles washed up on Sri Lankan beaches Friday, underscoring the environmental blight caused by a container ship fire off the country's coast.

The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl was carrying hundreds of tonnes of chemicals and plastics when it caught fire last month, before burning for two weeks. Since June 2 its wreckage has been partially submerged off the capital Colombo.

Wildlife officials said the carcass of an olive ridley turtle -- a species listed as threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- was found at the tourist resort area of Bentara, 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Colombo.

Another was seen on a beach in Induruwa, just south of Bentara, raising to 15 the number found in the southern tourist resort belt, an official said.

"We see a clear link with the ship and the turtle deaths," the senior wildlife official on the island's south told AFP, declining to be named.

He said the disaster struck during the height of the turtles' mating season.

It is not unusual for some turtles to suffocate and die during the mating season, but deaths this year were "10 to 20 times more compared to last year", he said.

Local media reports have said more than 50 turtles and eight dolphins have been found dead across the island since the ship caught fire on May 20.

As the fire spread, two explosions dumped several containers into the Indian Ocean, along with plastic pellets which blanketed nearby beaches.

The country's top environment official, Anil Jasinghe, on Thursday linked the deaths to the X-Press Pearl, but said he was still waiting for final autopsy reports.

About 1,200 tonnes of plastic pellets and other debris scooped from beaches are being stored in 45 shipping containers, officials said.

Sri Lanka is seeking $40 million in damages from the ship's operator, X-Press Feeders.

Environmentalists are suing the government and X-Press Feeders for allegedly failing to prevent what they have called Sri Lanka's worst marine environmental disaster, while Sri Lankan police have launched a criminal probe against the ship's captain, chief engineer and chief officer.

Related Topics

India Dead Fire Police Sri Lanka Threatened Colombo May June Criminals Media From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

49 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

54 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

1 hour ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

2 hours ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.