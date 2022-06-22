UrduPoint.com

Wildlife Department Foils Smuggling Of 15 Rare Lizards From Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Wildlife department foils smuggling of 15 rare lizards from Abbottabad

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Wildlife department Mansehra Wednesday foiled an attempt to smuggle a rare type of lizard named Lippard Giko and recovered 15 lizards worth millions of rupees in the international market, arrested two smugglers and also seized a vehicle.

According to the wildlife department Mansehra, on the tip-off a team of the department headed by SDFO Abdul Rasheed Tanoli comprising Tanveer Malik in-charge of the team, Deputy Ranger Bilal Riaz, Azhar, Dildar and Muhammad Luqman started checking near Mansehra toll plaza and stopped a Suzuki High roof LRZ-1082.

After thorough checking, the team found 15 rare type of lizards named Lippard Giko that were being transported from Abbottabad to Mansehra. During the initial probe, the accused told the Wildlife investigation team that they caught the rare lizards from the hills of Havelian and Abbottabad and shifted them to Mansehra from where they smuggled them to various areas of the country.

The wildlife department registered a case against the two accused under the Wildlife act 2015 and started further investigation.

