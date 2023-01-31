Wildlife poaching declines in Zimbabwe in 2022

HARARE, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) --:Zimbabwe recorded a decline in wildlife poaching last year as the nation's anti-poaching activities continued to bear fruit, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said Monday.

A total of 36 key wildlife animals were poached in 2022, down from 42 in 2021, Tinashe Farawo said.

Out of the 42 wild animals killed in 2021, 31 were elephants while rhinos totaled 11, including six white rhinos and five black ones, he said.

Out of the 36 wild animals poached last year, 25 were elephants, seven rhinos and four lions, he said.

"There has been a gradual decrease in species poached in 2022 as compared to the previous year," Farawo said.

He said a total of 25 rifles, 174 ammunition, 123 elephant tusks and three rhino tusks were recovered while 5,530 poaching snares were removed across the country during anti-poaching raids last year.

A total of 167 poachers were also convicted last year, Farawo said.