Wild's Dumba Wins NHL Humanitarian Award For Racism Fight

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba won the National Hockey League's King Clancy Trophy for leadership and humanitarian service on Sunday for his work opposing racism and promoting social justice.

The 26-year-old Canadian helped form the Hockey Diversity Alliance with other current and former Black NHL players with a mission to "eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey." Dumba launched fundraising efforts following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police, to support rebuilding area businesses damaged during riots and protests.

"When the passing of George Floyd happened months ago, I took to my social media to deal with it," Dumba said. "I knew I could step up and be a bigger leader to my community.

"This is just the start. We're going to do some awesome things.

" In a pre-game speech before the NHL resumed COVID-19 quarantine bubble playoff games in Edmonton, Dumba made an emotional speech.

"During this pandemic, something unexpected but long overdue occurred: The world woke up to the existence of systemic racism and how deeply rooted it is within our society," Dumba said last month.

"Racism is a man-made creation, and all it does is deteriorate from our collective prosperity. Racism is everywhere. Racism is everywhere and we need to fight against it. "Dumba donated to more than 60 families in need during the coronavirus pandemic, gave more than $11,000 to Australia wildfire relief and has helped educational and cancer-fighting charities in Minnesota for several years.

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban were the other finalists.

