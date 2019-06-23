UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Will Be An Honour To Play With Murray', Says Herbert Despite Mahut Anger

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 02:00 AM

'Will be an honour to play with Murray', says Herbert despite Mahut anger

Halle Westfalen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Pierre-Hugues Herbert told AFP Saturday that it will be an "honour" to play alongside Andy Murray in the Wimbledon doubles next month, and insisted he was still on good terms with former partner Nicolas Mahut.

Murray, 32, has returned to doubles action after undergoing hip surgery in January.

Having played alongside Feliciano Lopez at Queen's, the two-time Wimbledon singles champion asked doubles specialist Herbert to play alongside him at Wimbledon.

"It's a huge honour for me to share the court with him," Herbert told AFP after losing to Roger Federer in the singles semi-final of the ATP event in Halle Saturday.

"It will be unbelievable, particularly at Wimbledon, where he has written history." "I don't know him personally yet, but we know each other from the tour and I know his coach Jamie Delgado quite well. We will get to know each other in the next weeks, and I hope we can play to a good level." Hugues-Herbert is a highly successful doubles player, having won all four Grand Slam titles alongside his compatriot and regular partner Mahut.

Mahut, 37, was reportedly unhappy with Hugues-Herbert's decision to join forces with Murray, as the 28-year-old had previously decided not to play doubles at Wimbledon.

"I have zero desire to talk about this. He knows how I feel, we talked about it," Mahut told L'Equipe this week.

Yet Hugues-Herbert told AFP that there would be no bad blood between him and his former partner.

"Nico was the first person I told. It is not an easy situation for him and I can understand if he does not understand my decision." "I changed my mind because this is something completely different. To play with Andy Murray at Wimbledon would be something really special for me." The 28-year-old insisted that he would play alongside Mahut again in the future.

"My story with Nico is much bigger than just one year at Wimbledon, and this is not the end of the story," he said.

"It is not an easy position for him to be in, but it will all be ok and we will play together again." "He has a great doubles partner at Wimbledon in Edouard Roger-Vasselin and I hope he gets far or even wins."Herbert said he hoped that his success in the singles at Halle, where he reached the semi-finals before being overcome in his first career meeting with Federer, would help him at Wimbledon.

"Today's match was bad because Roger was just much better than me. But I have played well and I will fly to Great Britain with a good feeling."

Related Topics

Roger Federer January Event All From Share Coach Blood Court Wimbledon Andy Murray

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

32 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

2 hours ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

2 hours ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

2 hours ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives trophy from Queen Eli ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.