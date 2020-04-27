Will be 'years' until Boeing restores dividend: CEO

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Boeing's head said Monday that restoring the dividend could take three-to-five years as the company girds for a slow air travel recovery in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

"It's going to be a while before the dividend comes back," Chief Executive David Calhoun said, warning it could take "years.

"Speaking at the company's annual meeting, Calhoun offered a sober outlook on the prospects for commercial air travel in the wake of a virus that is projected to cost the industry hundreds of billions of Dollars in 2020 revenues.

Calhoun said it could take two-to-three years for commercial airline travel to return to the level prior to the coronavirus crisis.