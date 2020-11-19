(@FahadShabbir)

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Mexico has vowed "no impunity" for its former defense minister accused of drug trafficking, but experts say political interests and the military's power put the chances of a trial in doubt.

The shock decision by US authorities to drop charges against Salvador Cienfuegos and send him home for possible prosecution was welcomed by the Mexican government, which pushed hard for his return.

"There is no impunity for anyone and at the same time we will not allow crimes to be fabricated," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters.