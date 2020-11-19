UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Will Mexico's 'Godfather' Ever Stand Trial After US Release?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

Will Mexico's 'Godfather' ever stand trial after US release?

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Mexico has vowed "no impunity" for its former defense minister accused of drug trafficking, but experts say political interests and the military's power put the chances of a trial in doubt.

The shock decision by US authorities to drop charges against Salvador Cienfuegos and send him home for possible prosecution was welcomed by the Mexican government, which pushed hard for his return.

"There is no impunity for anyone and at the same time we will not allow crimes to be fabricated," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters.

Related Topics

Salvador Cienfuegos Same Mexico Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

8 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

10 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.