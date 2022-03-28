UrduPoint.com

Will Smith Strikes Chris Rock In Viral Oscars Moment

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Will Smith strikes Chris Rock in viral Oscars moment

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Actor Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and struck comedian Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife, in a moment at Sunday's gala that immediately went viral and left viewers stunned.

Rock, presenting the best documentary prize with a short comedy routine, had cracked a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith's tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore's appearance in the film "G.I. Jane" and suggested she appear in a sequel.

In a moment that triggered awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre, Smith strode up to Rock and slapped him, before returning to his seat alongside Jada and shouting profanities.

"Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth," yelled Smith, forcing the producers to bleep out several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was "aware" of the incident that "involved one individual slapping another," but that "the individual involved has declined to file a police report." "If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," read the department statement obtained by AFP.

Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, suffers from alopecia, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, who was in attendance, a tearful Smith needed to be "pulled aside and comforted" by fellow actors Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry during a commercial break.

Then, rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, presenting the next section, said: "Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like family. Right now, we're moving on with love." Smith, 53, alluded to the chaotic incident in his acceptance speech for best actor, which he won for his role as the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in "King Richard." With tears running down his cheeks, Smith said that "Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," and that "art imitates life.""I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," he added.

"I'm hoping the academy invites me back," Smith said after apologizing to event organizers and his fellow nominees.

Related Topics

Tennis Police Film And Movies Wife Los Angeles Tyler United States Will Smith Denzel Washington Demi Moore Sunday 2018 Oscar Family Event From Best Love Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th March 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

1 day ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

1 day ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>