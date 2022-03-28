UrduPoint.com

Will Smith Wins Best Actor Oscar For 'King Richard'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Will Smith wins best actor Oscar for 'King Richard'

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Will Smith on Sunday won the Oscar for best actor for portraying Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard in the tennis biopic "King Richard," taking home the trophy minutes after he went viral for slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said through tears.

"Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things." Not long before he earned his golden statuette, Smith sparked controversy at the gala by storming onstage and slapping Rock, who made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I'm hoping the academy invites me back," Smith said to close his speech.

Smith beat Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog"), Andrew Garfield ("tick, tick...BOOM!") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth").

After the altercation and Smith's speech, host Amy Schumer returned to the stage, saying: "Did I miss anything? there's like a different vibe in here."

Related Topics

Tennis Wife Amy Schumer Benedict Cumberbatch Will Smith Andrew Garfield Denzel Washington Javier Bardem Sunday Gold Oscar Family Best Love Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

24 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

1 day ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

1 day ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

1 day ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>