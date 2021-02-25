UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Will Tech Firm Deal For Australia News Be Replicated Globally?

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Will tech firm deal for Australia news be replicated globally?

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Australia passed a groundbreaking law on Thursday, forcing tech giants to pay for news shared on their networks.

After months of tense negotiation, the government agreed to water down elements of the new law in exchange for Facebook and Google agreeing to payment deals with struggling local media firms -- seen as a potential model for companies around the world who have seen their advertising revenues decimated by the rise of internet platforms.

Here is where the situation stands in other countries: - Britain - The British government announced a new Digital Markets Unit in November to introduce and enforce "a new code to govern the behaviour of platforms that currently dominate the market, such as Google and Facebook." The unit is set to begin work in April. Though it will primarily look at tech firms' use of data for advertising, it is also charged with finding ways to support news publishers, but it is not yet clear if this will involve direct fees to tech platforms, or how news publishers will be defined.

- Canada - Canada appears keen to follow the Australian lead. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the issue directly with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison by phone on Tuesday. His office said: "They agreed to continue coordinating efforts to address online harm and ensure the revenues of web giants are shared more fairly with creators and media." - European Union - The EU is already on the path to gaining compensation for its media companies after introducing "neighbouring rights" in 2019, which call for payment for showing news content in internet searches.

Google strongly opposed the law, but has lately signed deals with newspapers and media groups in France to pay digital copyright payments based on viewing figures and the amount of information published.

The European Commission is also on the offensive with two new directives in the works -- the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act -- aimed at ensuring stricter control of illegal content and creating more transparency and choice for businesses operating online.

- New Zealand - Australia's neighbour has yet to comment on the situation. But local media bosses said Wednesday that they would press the issue with the government, which is currently seeking advice on the topic.

- United States -In the US, the debate on tech regulation is currently focused on the burning question of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act 1996, which frees tech companies from any liability over inflammatory or dangerous content shared on their platforms, which President Joe Biden has expressed a desire to reform. But momentum is also growing behind a bill introduced by Democrats, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act 2019, which would allow newspapers to form a collective bargaining group to negotiate with tech platforms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet World Google Australia Exchange Water Canada Facebook France European Union Lead United States Justin Trudeau April November Democrats 2019 Market Media From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

16 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

17 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

31 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

31 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.