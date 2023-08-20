Open Menu

Willdfire In U.S. Washington State Leaves 1 Person Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Willdfire in U.S. Washington State leaves 1 person dead

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :-- Thousands of people fled the Medical Lake area in eastern Washington State of the United States, as a wildfire burned thousands of acres and left one person dead, officials said on Saturday.

By noon Saturday, the Gray Fire that erupted Friday had grown to an estimated 9,500 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The blaze has damaged at least 185 structures as power remains out in parts of Medical Lake, the department said.

Details about the person who died were not immediately released. All residents are encouraged to abide by evacuation orders and stay away from the area, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

