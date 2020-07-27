UrduPoint.com
Willey And Topley Get England Recalls For Ireland ODIs

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Willey and Topley get England recalls for Ireland ODIs

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Left-arm pacemen David Willey and Reece Topley were recalled to the England one-day international squad announced Monday for the three-match series against Ireland.

The pair were included in a 14-strong group for three games at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl headquarters.

Willey, 30, missed out on England's triumphant World Cup campaign last year after a change in qualification rules saw him make way for Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer.

Topley, 26, last played international cricket in 2016 but has since suffered several back injuries.

The England group contains eight players who were members of the World Cup squad, with captain Eoin Morgan joined by experienced white-ball campaigners Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy and Adil Rashid.

Kent batsman Joe Denly, who was dropped from the Test side after the series opener against the West Indies, has now joined the England one-day "bubble".

The Ireland series will be played under similar bio-secure regulations, with all the matches taking place behind closed doors.

The second and third matches take place on August 1 and 4, also in Southampton.

England's red and white-ball fixtures are overlapping in a season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak and they are maintaining two separate squads, with a Test series against Pakistan to follow the ongoing West Indies series.

That means Test skipper Joe Root and fellow World Cup-winners Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Archer will not feature against Ireland.

"We are developing excellent strength in depth in white-ball cricket," said England selector James Taylor. "Even though a number of Test players are unavailable, there is great competition for places.

Thursday's opening ODI will be the first match of the ICC's new World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

England squad Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent, wkt), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Joe Denly (Kent), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Yorkshire) Reserves: Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire) AGEAS

