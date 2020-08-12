Williams among six virus cases at Athletic Bilbao

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Athletic Bilbao Forward Inaki Williams admitted on Wednesday that he was one of six positive coronavirus cases recorded at the La Liga club.

Williams, 26, had returned to pre-season training with the Basque side this week ahead of the new La Liga campaign which begins in mid-September.

"Today it was confirmed that I tested positive after a PCR test. I'm asymptomatic and fortunately I'm doing well. I have to remain isolated now at home to beat the virus," Williams posted on Twitter.

"I can't wait for the moment to arrive so I can join the team for pre-season." Williams' fellow squad members Oihan Sancet, Unai Lopez and Gaizka Larrazabal also said they were among those to have contracted COVID-19.

Earlier in the day Bilbao said group training would stop and individuals who tested negative will be examined on Friday.

Elsewhere, Barcelona announced Jean-Clair Todibo had caught the illness but that the defender had not been in contact with the squad travelling to Lisbon for Friday's Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

On Tuesday, fellow La Liga clubs Valencia and Real Betis as well as second-tier Espanyol and Real Mallorca revealed they had squad members test positive.