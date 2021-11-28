UrduPoint.com

Williams Racing Announce Death Of Founder Frank Williams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 08:10 PM

Williams Racing announce death of founder Frank Williams

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Frank Williams, the founder of Formula One outfit Williams Racing, has died at the age of 79, the team announced on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79," the team said on its official Twitter account.

Related Topics

Twitter Died Sunday Family Sad

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

3 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t exist now: American business ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.