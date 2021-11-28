Williams Racing announce death of founder Frank Williams

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Frank Williams, the founder of Formula One outfit Williams Racing, has died at the age of 79, the team announced on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79," the team said on its official Twitter account.