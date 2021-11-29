Williams Racing founder Frank Williams dies

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Frank Williams, whose team dominated Formula One in the 1980s and 1990s, has died at the age of 79, the team announced on Sunday.

The Williams team won the F1 drivers' title seven times and the constructors' championship on nine occasions under Williams' stewardship, although the most recent triumphs came in 1997.

The Englishman stepped down from the board of Williams Formula One in 2012 and his family ended 43 years of involvement in the team last year, following its sale to Dorilton Capital.

Williams had used a wheelchair since being injured in a car crash in France in 1986.

"The Williams Racing team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams," the team said in a statement.

"Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport. His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1. He was one of a kind and a true pioneer.

"Despite considerable adversity in his life, he led our team to 16 world championships, making us one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport."