UrduPoint.com

Williams Racing Founder Frank Williams Dies

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Williams Racing founder Frank Williams dies

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Frank Williams, whose team dominated Formula One in the 1980s and 1990s, has died at the age of 79, the team announced on Sunday.

The Williams team won the F1 drivers' title seven times and the constructors' championship on nine occasions under Williams' stewardship, although the most recent triumphs came in 1997.

The Englishman stepped down from the board of Williams Formula One in 2012 and his family ended 43 years of involvement in the team last year, following its sale to Dorilton Capital.

Williams had used a wheelchair since being injured in a car crash in France in 1986.

"The Williams Racing team is truly saddened by the passing of our founder Sir Frank Williams," the team said in a statement.

"Sir Frank was a legend and icon of our sport. His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1. He was one of a kind and a true pioneer.

"Despite considerable adversity in his life, he led our team to 16 world championships, making us one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport."

Related Topics

Injured World France Car Died Sale Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid do ..

Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid documentary links UAE’s rich p ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group, Diyar Al Muharraq, and Eagle Hills ..

AD Ports Group, Diyar Al Muharraq, and Eagle Hills Diyar Company collaborate to ..

3 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in 208th s ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in 208th session of IPU’s Governing Co ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavili ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.