UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Williams To Play In Parma After Early Rome Exit

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

Williams to play in Parma after early Rome exit

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Serena Williams has been given a wild card to play in next week's WTA tournament in Parma after her premature exit from the Italian Open, her entourage told AFP on Thursday.

Williams crashed out in the second round on Wednesday, her first match in nearly three months since her semi-final defeat in the Australian Open.

The 39-year-old will continue to warm-up on clay at the Emilia-Romagna Open which starts on Sunday before the French Open in Paris on May 30.

Williams needs one more Grand Slam title to match Australian great Margaret Court's record of 24 major trophies.

"It's tough to have a first match on clay," said Williams after losing 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 to Argentina's Nadia Podoroska, 24, a surprise semi-finalist at last year's Roland Garros.

"But I usually don't take this much time off on a clay court season, so usually I play like a Charleston or a Madrid or somewhere.

"So my season doesn't usually start this late on clay. But the training isn't for nothing, so I know that it's just a matter of time.

"Maybe I do need a few more matches, so I'm going to try to figure that out with my coach and my team and see what we would like to do," added the four-time Rome winner.

Related Topics

Paris Parma Rome Madrid Charleston Argentina Turkish Lira May Sunday Australian Open From Coach Court Serena Williams

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

49 minutes ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.