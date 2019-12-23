UrduPoint.com
Williams Ushers In Cardiff Win Between Wedding Stints

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:30 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams played a key role in Cardiff's Pro 14 derby win over regional rivals the Ospreys in between celebrating his older brother's wedding, Blues coach John Mulvihill has revealed.

Williams was an usher at the wedding before driving to the match in Swansea, where he helped create the Blues' only try in their 19-16 win on Saturday.

The 24-year-old then returned to the reception in Treorchy (35 miles; 56km away).

"That's what rugby means to him," Mulvihill told the BBC.

Williams, one of three Cardiff players to receive a yellow card, atoned for his spell in the sin-bin with a deft chip that created a try for Jarrod Evans.

"Tom wasn't at the pre-match meeting and he wasn't on the bus travelling down," said Mulvihill.

"He was an usher at his brother's wedding in the afternoon, came and played his game and went straight back there.

"He didn't want to miss this game or the wedding." Mulvihill added: "It was a fantastic effort. That's what this club means to him. He is a real competitor who wants to play every minute in every match, and he's played some good ones for us here." Williams is currently behind World Cup first-choice Gareth Davies in Wales' scrum-half pecking order.

But Mulvihill believes Williams's current form could see him force his way into the Wales XV for their Six Nations opener at home to Italy on February 1.

"The other boy is pretty good but in the World Cup Tom went on and changed games," said Mulvihill.

"They (Wales) wouldn't have beaten France (quarter-final) if he hadn't got in there, put pressure on and ripped that ball.

"We think he's number one, he thinks he's number one, but we'll just wait and see."

