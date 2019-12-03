UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Williamson, Taylor Eye Tons As New Zealand Fight To Save Test

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:40 AM

Williamson, Taylor eye tons as New Zealand fight to save Test

Hamilton, New Zealand, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were closing in on centuries as they guided New Zealand to a position of safety buoyed by dropped catches on the final day of the second Test against England on Tuesday.

As rain clouds gathered on the Hamilton horizon, threatening to bring an early end to the day, the veteran pair batted through the morning session to have New Zealand 211 for two at lunch, a lead of 110.

Williamson, who had been gifted two lives, was on 96 and Taylor 84 with both having posted their 32nd Test half-centuries in an unbroken 183-run partnership.

Just before the interval Taylor became only the second New Zealander to pass 7,000 career Test runs behind Stephen Fleming's 7,172.

England's hunt for quick wickets in an attempt to force a result went unrewarded with Ollie Pope and Joe Denly the guilty parties in the catching department.

When Williamson was on 39, wicketkeeper Pope put down a regulation offering off the gloves of the New Zealand skipper from the bowling of Ben Stokes, and on 62 Denly inexplicably dropped an even easier chance.

Williamson gently chipped a slower delivery from Jofra Archer straight to Denly at short midwicket and as the bowler leapt in celebration and Williamson made an apologetic gesture to Taylor, the ball popped out of Denly's hands.

It drew instant comparisons on social media to the widely regarded worst dropped catch in Test history when England's Mike Gatting put down a sitter off the gloves of India batsman Kiran More in 1993.

England also appealed to have Williamson caught just before lunch but video replays showed the ball missed the bat and was deflected off the helmet.

Although England were unable to take a wicket in the session, Chris Woakes played his part to limit the scoring, conceding just 12 runs off 11 overs.

Related Topics

India Social Media Hamilton Lead From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

7 hours ago

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

9 hours ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

9 hours ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

10 hours ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.